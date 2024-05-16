BACOLOD CITY _ Negros Occidental province will showcase sustainable energy solutions:ACOLOD CITY _ Negros Occidental province will showcase sustainable energy solutions, innovations, and actions during the first Provincial Renewable Energy Week on May 20 to 24 at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central Activity Center here. The event is mandated by Executive Order 04-09, series of 2024 issued by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, declaring every third week of May as the Renewable Energy Week in Negros Occidental. 'By institutionalizing the observance of Provincial Renewable Energy Week, we aim to generate commitment from various stakeholders for renewable energy adaptation, promote the development of the industry, and ensure an energy-secured future for Negros Occidental,' Lacson said. On Thursday, the provincial government, in a statement, said the five-day event will 'shine a spotlight on sustainable energy solutions, innovations, and actions.' 'From informative workshops to exciting events, let's come together to c elebrate and accelerate the transition towards renewable energy,' it added. The Provincial Renewable Energy Week will feature diverse activities, including technology exhibits, educational seminars, awareness campaigns, capacity-building activities, and multi-stakeholder forums on energy issues and policies. The event is part of SecuRE Negros, a provincial government-led initiative towards energy security through the support for distributed energy systems or distributed energy resource models and the use of renewable energy sources. 'It is not just a campaign; it is a commitment to securing the energy future of Negros Occidental through the transformative power of renewable energy. In the face of impending climate and energy challenges, the province is taking a bold step towards a sustainable and resilient future,' the provincial government said. For the SecuRE Negros campaign, the province coined the #RRAAASEON2030 for Reliable, Renewable, Available, Accessible, Affordable, and Sustainable Energy for Occ idental Negros, with 2030 as the target deadline. Source: Philippines News Agency