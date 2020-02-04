NegOcc to send P1-M financial aid to Batangas

The Provincial Board of Negros Occidental approved on Tuesday the province's PHP1-million cash donation to Batangas Province, which has been affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said they have authorized Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to make the donation.

The board's action was in response to the earlier request of the governor for the approval and concurrence of the resolution providing financial assistance to Batangas passed by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The fund will be sourced from the 2016 PDRRM Fund-Special Trust Fund.

Aside from the provincial government, other sectors in Negros Occidental have also sent face masks and other in-kind donations to affected residents of Batangas.

Personnel of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office donated half of their PHP650 rice allowance for January to the families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

The Finance Section collected PHP325 from each of the 1,971 personnel.

Col. Romeo Baleros, provincial director, himself encouraged the lawmen to donate as a response to his appeal to help his hometown of Taal.

The donation was coursed through the volunteers of Negros Love Operation Love a Flow headed by Hinoba-an Councilor Jason Tupas.

In Batangas, which was placed under a state of calamity, the PDRRMC reported that over 200,000 individuals have been affected by Taal's activity.

Some 17,000 individuals or more than 3,000 families in the hard-hit towns of Balete, Laurel, San Nicolas, Talisay and parts of Lipa and Tanauan City have initially been evacuated.

In August last year, Negros Occidental also extended financial assistance worth PHP1 million to Batanes after its town of Itbayat was struck by major earthquakes on July 27.

