NegOcc to open food terminal market to generate more revenue

The Negros Occidental provincial government is tapping its economic enterprise facilities, particularly the food terminal market located at the North Capitol Road here, to generate bigger income as the province expects a lower annual budget in 2023.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said on Wednesday, the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD) was set to sign contracts with the lessees.

“This is the challenge given to us by Governor (Eugenio Jose) Lacson,” he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Lacson said he wanted to start the operations of the Food Terminal Market of Negros Occidental as it would mean additional income for the province.

The national tax allotment for local government units will be reduced next year following a decrease in collection by revenue agencies due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Lacson said a lower budget would also mean adjustments in the financial assistance being granted by the province to the various sectors.

Meanwhile, the EEDD has awarded lease contracts for 55 stalls, of which four are kitchens, at the food terminal market, which will be turned over on August 8

.

The PHP114.6-million two-story building also has several conference and function rooms for small meetings and large gatherings.

Other economic enterprises owned by the provincial government include the Negros Residences hostel, Mambukal Resort, and Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Negros First Cyber Centre.

Source: Philippines News Agency