NegOcc to come up with detailed list of vax recipients

The Negros Occidental provincial government will come up with a detailed list of Negrenses to be prioritized for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination.

Provincial administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said on Tuesday the province will assist the local government units (LGUs) in enlisting the persons eligible for vaccination, based on the guidelines of the Department of Health.

“The primary consideration now is registration…Without that registration, you cannot be vaccinated. It’s a requirement,” Diaz said in an interview with reporters.

He added that the registration will run until the end of February, which gives the provincial government enough time to enlist those in the priority sectors.

Diaz said as early as two weeks ago, he requested the Provincial Health Office to submit a detailed list of persons identified and registered by every LGU under its own system.

“I’m expecting that when we finally meet with the mayors all these details, including the list of names, are already prepared with the roll-out plan,” he said.

He added that per the advice of the DOH, they are getting ready for the inoculation of front-line health workers, who will be the first to get Covid-19 jabs in the province.

However, Negros Occidental is not expected to receive a supply from the 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arriving in the country this month, he said.

“We are not optimistic that we are going to receive a share from the shipment. They (national government) are prioritizing metro cities. Because of the requirement for cold storage, a few are qualified to receive Pfizer vaccines,” Diaz said.

He said Governor Eugenio Lacson will ask for three million doses from the national allocation to reach 70 percent of the province’s total population, or some 1.5 million Negrenses needing two doses each.

“If we get that, well and good. This would be gradual. We will rely on our consultant, former congressman Albee Benitez, to help us secure a reasonable share from the vaccines that will arrive (probably) on the first week of March from AstraZeneca,” Diaz said.

The supply will be on top of the 100,000 doses secured by the provincial government from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc. expected to arrive on the third quarter of the year yet, he added.

According to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), front-line health workers in both national and local and private and public facilities are included in Priority Group “A1” along with health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, and barangay health workers.

Senior citizens are listed under Priority Group “A2,” while persons with comorbidities are under Priority Group “A3”.