NegOcc to build more animal rescue centers

The Negros Occidental provincial government is constructing more animal rescue centers that will serve as temporary shelters for livestock and poultry in times of disasters.

Aside from the two existing facilities in Sagay City and Hinobaan town which opened last year, two additional centers are also in the pipeline. These will soon rise in San Carlos City and Moises Padilla.

“The plan is to establish two animal rescue centers each in the north and the south to cater to localities where animal population is increasing,” Dr. Renante Decena, provincial veterinarian, said on Sunday.

He joined Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson during a recent visit to the site in Barangay Rizal, San Carlos City, where the third animal rescue center costing PHPP4.79 million will be constructed and expected to open next year.

The facility will have a well-ventilated building, animal pens for both large and small animals, feeder, complete water system and waste management, and electrical system.

Since the building is multi-purpose, it will also be used by the local government unit (LGU) as a holding corral or part of a breeding center for animals.

Negros Occidental can be considered as the first province in the country to have established rescue centers for animals displaced during calamities or disasters, Decena said.

He added providing protection for animals not only adheres to the Animal Welfare Act, but also helps prevent losses and sustain animal production during disasters.

Last March, the provincial government also acquired a PHP2.27-million animal rescue truck being used to transport livestock away from disaster-affected areas for safety, as well as to carry forage and pasture grasses to areas affected by extreme weather conditions.

The vehicle, stationed at the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) main office in this city, is also being utilized to deliver animal biologics, vitamins, supplements, and supplies to the affected PVO district field unit or LGUs, and will be available for use of LGU breeding centers and multiplier farms.

Negros Occidental has 11 LGU-based animal production/breeding centers and satellite farms and 14 multiplier farms based in various towns and cities across the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency