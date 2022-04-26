﻿NegOcc to adopt GeoRiskPH initiative

The Negros Occidental provincial government has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) for the implementation of the GeoRiskPH initiative in the province.

GeoRiskPH intends to become the country’s central source of information for accurate and efficient hazards and risk assessment.

It is a multi-agency initiative led by the Phivolcs, funded by the DOST, and monitored by the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development from 2018 to 2020.

It has been institutionalized in DOST-PHIVOLCS since 2021.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II, who joined Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson during the signing ceremony held at Negros Residences here on Tuesday, said the partnership will enable the province to use the platforms for geographic information systems and to tap information available from government agencies.

“(This is) so we can act fast and efficiently especially during calamities. We will also coordinate with DOST-Phivolcs to improve their data for Bacolod City and Negros Occidental to have usable data available to all for purposes of planning and program implementation,” he added.

Science research specialist II John Harold Tabuzo, who represented DOST-Phivolcs in the MOA signing, said GeoRiskPH is envisioned to build and establish a central source of information of data critical for hazard and risk assessment to help the country become more resilient against natural hazards.

“This means having a centralized data base and integrated system for government agencies,” he added.

The collaboration is a long-term commitment between the local government units (LGUs) and the DOST-Phivolcs to work together in compliance with the 39th Cabinet directive, issued on July 1, 2019, for the government to use GeoRiskPH in the conduct of hazard and risk assessment and to ensure the sustainability of the efforts.

The partnership is also seen to help DOST-Phivolcs strategically influence more LGUs to build safe and resilient communities from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other hazards through the use of science-based information and user-friendly platforms.

Through the collaboration, LGUs can also reduce the risk of their constituents from the effects of natural hazards by mainstreaming disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptations in their development plans.

GeoRiskPH platforms include HazardHunterPH, GeoAnalyticsPH, and GeoMapperPH for possible application in mainstreaming information in relevant disaster risk reduction plans.

The MOA signing was held as part of the 2022 Transparency Roadshow organized by the Presidential Communications Operations Office through the Freedom of Information-Project Management Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency