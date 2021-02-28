NegOcc tightly regulates livestock transport to thwart ASF threat

The Negros Occidental provincial government is strictly regulating the movement of livestock transport vehicles in and out of the province to protect its PHP6-billion swine industry from the continuing threat of the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

Dr. Renante Decena, provincial veterinarian, said in a statement on Thursday that the province saw the need to further strengthen the transport regulation measure, based on a study of the Philippine College of Swine Practitioners.

“It showed that pig hauler trucks from infected areas are ‘high risk’ because these deliver pigs to different abattoirs,” he said.

In a recently signed Executive Order (EO) 21-11, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson ordered to “establish regulations on the entry to and exit from Negros Occidental of livestock transport vehicles”.

Lacson, who chairs the Provincial ASF Task Force, said the continuing ASF outbreaks in Luzon, Mindanao, and Eastern Visayas remain a threat to the swine industry of the province.

The depletion of the hog population in ASF-affected areas resulted in a source-out of hog supply from areas still free from the dreaded swine disease like Negros Occidental, he noted.

“Various orders were already issued to address this concern but nevertheless there’s still a pressing need to strengthen existing rules and regulation,” Lacson added.

As provided in EO 21-11, the entry to Negros Occidental of transport vehicles originating from Luzon, Mindanao, and Eastern Visayas remains prohibited.

Only transport vehicles accredited with the provincial government through the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) will be allowed entry into the province.

The provincial government further reserves the right to refuse entry of transport vehicles originating from ASF-stricken areas to be declared by the Department of Agriculture, the directive further said.

“The issuance of the EO is one measure to further strengthen our drive against ASF. We now have an institutionalized, stronger, and more in place regulation,” said Decena, who sits as co-chair of the Provincial ASF Task Force.

Based on EO 21-11, only livestock vehicles from “green zones” or areas free from ASF like Western Visayas and Central Visayas are allowed access to the province.

Trucks from Negros Occidental delivering stocks to “red zones” like Metro Manila will just drop the pigs upon reaching their destination and travel back, which means they will not reach the farms and other production areas infected by the ASF, Decena said.

Starting Feb. 17, there has been no entry and exit in the province of livestock transport vehicles from Luzon, Mindanao, Leyte in the Visayas, and other “red zones” in the country.

For outbound transport of live hogs and livestock, those originating from Negros Occidental will be allowed provided outbound transport vehicles used have secured a provincial livestock transport clearance from the PVO.

The outbound transport vehicle should also be accredited with the DA as a livestock transport carrier and should obtain a livestock handler’s permit before shipment.

A livestock transport route plan should also be prepared by the transport vehicle owner or shipper and must be submitted to the PVO at least three days before the scheduled date of travel.

Meanwhile, inbound transport vehicles should be duly registered or accredited with the provincial government.

Aside from observing the seven-day downtime in a designated area identified by the local ASF task force, the inbound transport vehicle should inform the local government unit where its yard or garage is located.

