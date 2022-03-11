﻿NegOcc thanks aid from Isabela province, Iligan City

The Negros Occidental provincial government has expressed appreciation to the food and cash donated by two local government units (LGUs) in Luzon and Mindanao for Negrenses affected by Typhoon Odette last December.

As of Friday, the donations included 10,000 rice packs from the Province of Isabela and PHP1 million from Iligan City.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said he received the food packs, containing two kilograms of rice each, on Thursday at the Provincial Capitol grounds. These are now being distributed to the typhoon-hit localities in southern Negros.

“On behalf of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, the Province of Negros Occidental expresses its heartfelt thanks to the Province of Isabela for remembering the victims of Typhoon Odette,” he said on Friday.

Diaz said the Isabela Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office will also send 5,000 rice packs separately for Sipalay City.

In November 2020, Negros Occidental donated PHP1-million financial assistance to Isabela after the northern Luzon province was devastated by Typhoon Ulysses.

On Tuesday, Lacson received a check worth PHP1 million from Iligan City Councilor Jake Balanay during his visit to the Provincial Capitol here.

“Most likely we will buy additional roofing materials. I’m very thankful to Iligan City for the donation. It is a big help in our continuous aid for Typhoon Odette victims,” he said.

In the past weeks, Lacson has distributed housing materials, food packs, and other relief assistance to three of the six LGUs in southern Negros, particularly in the sixth district, worst-hit by “Odette” on December 16.

These include Sipalay City and the municipalities of Ilog and Hinobaan. Aid distribution will continue next in Kabankalan City as well as in Cauayan and Candoni towns.

Source: Philippines News Agency