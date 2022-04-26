﻿NegOcc state university commits to implement FOI program

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), which oversees the operationalization of the Freedom of Information (FOI) program, has partnered with the Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) in Negros Occidental, to promote its nationwide utilization and implementation.

During the 2022 Transparency Roadshow at the Negros Residences here on Tuesday, Dr. Norberto Mangulabnan, president of CHMSU, committed to implement the FOI program through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Krizia Casey Avejar, chief of PCOO Communications and Capacity Development Division.

“Our university is humbled and honored to be a partner in this important undertaking. I would like to express my appreciation to the PCOO for the partnership and for the FOI library materials,” Mangulabnan said.

The partnership aims to incorporate the FOI program into the curriculum of the school’s core subjects, facilitate making the FOI program a tool for academic research, and involve students in leading in its campus-wide implementation.

“We commit and express this commitment to the FOI program and strong support to PCOO programs towards open and transparent, and accountable government,” the CHMSU president added.

CHMSU officially became a state university on April 19, 2022, after the Commission on Higher Education certified its compliance with the requirements for university status.

Its conversion into a university is provided under Republic Act 11336 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 26, 2019.

Avejar, who discussed the features of the FOI program, said they have recorded success stories that prove FOI is beneficial to the people.

After the MOU signing, Mangulabnan and Avejar signed the transparency wall.

The 2022 Transparency Roadshow was organized by the PCOO through the Freedom of Information-Project Management Office.

The FOI program is the government’s response to the call for transparency and full public disclosure of information, and as a government mechanism, it allows Filipino citizens to request any information about government transactions and operations, provided that it shall not put into jeopardy privacy and matters of national security.

The FOI mechanism for the Executive Branch is enabled via Executive Order 2, series of 2016

Source: Philippines News Agency