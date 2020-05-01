NegOcc shifts to GCQ, imposes safeguards vs. Covid-19

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has imposed safeguards to ensure the health and safety of all Negrenses as the province, which has been classified as moderate risk-area, shifts from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Friday.

Under the GCQ, which takes effect from May 1 to 15 in all 19 towns and 12 cities of Negros Occidental, movement of people is limited to accessing basic necessities and work, and uniformed personnel will be present at border points to prevent the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Bacolod City, the provincial capital, is excluded from being a highly-urbanized city and will remain under ECQ until May 15.

“The province is hereby placed under GCQ. Local government units shall abide by the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte and Resolution 28 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in the imposition of the GCQ in their respective jurisdictions,” Lacson stated in Executive Order 20-23, which he presented during the Capitol’s Covid-19 online briefing.

Listed as safeguards during the implementation of the GCQ are social distancing, mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning residents, and mandatory use of face mask, which are all provided in the previous executive orders issued by the governor.

Also, heightened patrol continues in seaports and borders, including the closure of borders, ports, and airports of Negros Occidental.

Based on the guidelines set by IATF-EID Resolution 28, allowed to open and to fully operate during the GCQ are essential businesses, including agriculture, fishery, manufacturing, and processing plants, hospitals and medical clinics, dental clinics, retail establishments, food preparations, and water refilling stations, logistics service providers, delivery services, postal and courier services, waste collection, treatment and disposal activities, water collection, treatment and supply, power and energy, internet, telecommunications, packaging raw materials, media, and gasoline stations.

Allowed to partly operate by 50 percent are manufacturing, electronics, and exports, e-commerce, delivery of essential and non-essential items, repair and maintenance services, housing and other retail estate activities, office services, sports with physical distancing, malls, and commercial centers, barbershops and salons, wholesale and retail trade and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, construction, forestry, publishing activities, motion picture, video and television program production, advertising and marketing activities, and administrative staff of private and public schools.

Allowed 50 percent onsite and 50 percent work from the home schedules are government, financial services, including banks, business process outsourcing, non-leisure hotel, and retail trade, and other non-leisure services.

Moreover, under the modified home quarantine, any person below 21 years old and those who are 60 years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, or other health risks, and pregnant women, including any person who resides with the aforementioned, will be required to remain in their residence at all times except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, those gainfully employed in permitted industries and offices, those living alone, and those providing care to persons with disabilities.

During the GCQ, public transportation may operate at a reduced capacity in accordance with the Department of Transportation’s passenger limits.

Buses, jeepneys, and shuttle service will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 percent, excluding the driver and conductor, while UV Express units are allowed two passengers per row, and one passenger on driver’s row.

For tricycles, e-tricycles, and pedicabs, only one passenger is allowed in the sidecar, and no passenger shall seat behind the driver. Source: Philippines News Agency