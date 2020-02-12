NegOcc sets aside P34.6 M fund to curb Covid 19 threat

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Negros Occidental has set aside PHP34.65 million fund to curb the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

The budget was approved during the council's special meeting on Tuesday presided by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, chair of the Provincial Covid 19 Task Force.

This will be used for support to the task force's hospital preparedness, and information advocacy projects, Lacson said.

Based on the latest monitoring of the Provincial Health Office, Negros Occidental remains free of Covid 19.

Last week, Lacson formed the task force with Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, as co chair, and Leo Eusebio, head of the Hospital Operations Department, as vice chair.

The body consults with local health offices on the guidelines and protocol on the safety measures, prevention, and control of Covid 19 in their respective localities.

Through the task force, the governor also called on village officials to organize the barangay health emergency response teams (BHERTs).

The provincial government also reactivated the Provincial Infectious Disease Action and Control Council as part of the preparations and management of Covid 19 threat.

In Negros Occidental, various local governments have also initiated measures to address the threat.

The northern city of San Carlos has prohibited vessels arriving from China, Hong Kong, and Macao from anchoring in its port.

Last week, Mayor Renato Gustilo issued EO 50 addressed to the Philippine Ports Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard, reiterating the Department of Health guidelines at all seaports for prevention of Covid 19.

Pursuant to the said department circular, and in view of the absence of quarantine facilities and qualified personnel in the city, all vessels calling from China, Hong Kong, and Macao Special Administrative Regions shall be directed to proceed to the competent port in Cebu and Manila, the mayor said.

Under no circumstances must such vessels be allowed to lay, berth, dock or anchor in any part of the territorial waters of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, Gustilo said.

The City of Bago canceled all scheduled events for its 54th Charter Anniversary starting Tuesday amid the threat posed by Covid 19.

The southern Negros city is supposed to hold various gatherings and activities for eight days from February 11 to 19.

Source: Philippines News Agency