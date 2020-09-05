NegOcc sees better Covid-19 response with lessons from Cebu

Negros Occidental’s provincial government is looking at an improved response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis with learnings from the experience of Cebu.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and his people had a meeting with the team of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, member of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and head of the Cebu special mission, in the past week to discuss ways to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

“It’s been about seven days since we started meeting and working together and their presence (has) both been enlightening and inspiring. They have shared so much experience and knowledge to our people,” Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said during a virtual press conference on Friday organized by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) headed by Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino.

Diaz represented Lacson, who is currently on self-isolation after a utility worker at his office at the Provincial Capitol tested positive for Covid-19.

Executive Assistant Charina Magallanes-Tan, spokesperson of the Provincial Incident Management Team for Covid-19, said on Friday that Lacson and his 16 staff members have undergone self-isolation.

The resource persons included retired Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano, deputy implementer of the Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force – Visayas; Dr. Mary Jean Leroche, the chief pathologist of the Department of Health (DOH) 7 (Central Visayas); and OPAV Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales.

Dino and the three officials were part of Cimatu’s team providing assistance to Negros Occidental and Bacolod City with the directive from President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Cebu City was dubbed the epicenter of Covid-19 when it recorded the highest infections among the cities and provinces in June but eventually succeeded in reducing its cases after the intervention of Cimatu’s team.

“On behalf of Governor Lacson and the province, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for sending us a whole team equipped with experience, knowledge, and technical expertise,” Diaz said.

He said Capitol personnel have learned a lot of things that could be adopted to improve the systems of the province in operating its molecular laboratory and managing the public health system in all 31 cities and municipalities of Negros Occidental.

As of Thursday noon, Negros Occidental had 1,264 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths.

Among them were 506 locally-stranded individuals (LSIs), 496 domestic, and 187 overseas Filipino workers.

Feliciano said Cebu’s best practices could be implemented in Negros Occidental, particularly the setting up of an emergency operations center (EOC).

Clusters will be formed to synchronize all activities, which will be reported daily to the EOC.

Gonzales said Negrense officials were optimistic they would learn and adopt the experience of Cebu in the areas of testing, contract tracing, and prevalence study.

“They are very much willing to coordinate and work with Gen. Mel, the DOH, and the OPAV,” he added.

Loreche said Negros Occidental’s goal is to increase the testing capability and improve the turnaround time of the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) Molecular Laboratory in Silay City, which has a maximum testing capacity of 800 a day and a turnaround time of 48 hours to 72 hours.

Diaz said with the current setup, the laboratory could reach a daily testing capacity of 3,000 but for now, the province will aim for about 2,400.

Representative of the 3rd District, Benitez Francisco Benitez, thanked Loreche for her practical suggestions on how to improve the turnaround time of the province’s Covid-19 laboratory.

“I pledged to her that we will make sure by the time she comes back on Wednesday, the province will have responded to her recommendations and we will see the results by then,” Benitez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency