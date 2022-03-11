﻿NegOcc prov’l hospital resumes ops after Covid-19 cases drop

The Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Negros Occidental returned to normal operations on Friday after cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among its medical and support personnel have dropped.

“We are happy to inform the public that due to the downward trend in Covid-19 infection of TLJPH front-liners, we shall resume regular services for all areas starting today,” the management headed by chief of hospital Dr. Mary Ann Maestral said in a statement.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said he discussed the resumption of full operations with Maestral after confirmed Covid-19 cases involving hospital front-liners dropped to only 38 and those quarantined decreased to only eight as of February 2.

On January 25, there were 63 positive cases and 38 under quarantine.

“Some healthcare workers are back to work especially in TLJPH,” Diaz said.

According to the hospital management, all patient referrals must still be coursed through the province’s One Hospital System through the city or municipal health office.

“We again remind the public to refrain from unnecessary exposure and to continue to observe the recommended health protocols to keep cases down in our community,” it added.

In mid-January, the TLJPH suspended its outpatient services in the obstetrics and gynecology department, where most of the infected personnel are assigned.

The following week, it also suspended its regular services, including those in the out-patient department and Covid-19 vaccination, and limited admissions to extreme emergency cases only.

