NegOcc provincial gov’t sends food supply to LSIs in Cebu

The Negros Occidental provincial government has sent food supplies to its residents stranded in Cebu, who cannot travel yet while the moratorium on the entry of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to the province is still in effect.

Although hundreds of Negrenses from Cebu have come home since April through the assistance of the province, there are still more waiting to travel from the port of Tabuelan.

Charina Magallanes-Tan, spokesperson of Provincial Incident Management Team for Covid-19, said on Thursday that personnel led by Incident Commander Zeaphard Caelian delivered the food packs in Tabuelan on Wednesday night.

“They went there to bring the supplies upon the directive of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson,” she added.

On August 14, the provincial government advised Negrenses stranded in Cebu to stay put in the places where they are staying if they have not yet received a travel schedule.

“Please refrain from going or proceeding to the Port of Tabuelan without any advice from your respective local government units or the Province of Negros Occidental,” the Capitol said in an advisory.

On August 9, a group of 91 Negrenses, including three children, arrived from Cebu and were brought to the Cadiz Healing Facility, where they are undergoing the mandatory quarantine period, before going home.

They arrived just as the travel of LSIs and returning overseas Filipinos to their homes in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental was suspended for 14 days.

The moratorium runs until August 21, based on the Memorandum Circular No. 3, series of 2020 dated August 7 issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chair of the National Task Force Against Covid-19.

In Executive Order 20-26 issued on June 15, Lacson stated that Negrenses coming from Cebu could enter the province only through the Danao Port in Escalante City while the admission of LSIs will depend on the capacity of the isolation facility in Cadiz City.

Source : Philippines News Agency