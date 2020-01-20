NegOcc power rates go down this month

Reduction in generation cost has brought down residential power rates in three electric cooperatives in Negros Occidental for January.

The Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) announced on Monday that its rate for the billing month of January decreased by PHP0.0671 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) -- from PHP10.4678 in December to only PHP10.4007 in January.

Jose Taniongon, officer-in-charge of the Office of the General Manager, said the PHP0.0671/kWh rate is due to the reduction in generation, transmission, and system loss charges, which are part of the pass-through charges.

In December, generation, transmission, and system loss charges totaled PHP7.5969/kWh while in January, PHP7.1693, or a reduction of PHP0.4276.

Taniongon said that despite the decrease in the current month's billing, consumers should still conserve energy to avoid paying high electricity bills.

Meanwhile, the Northern Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noneco) reported a drop in its power rate by PHP0.0390/kWh -- from PHP11.0703 in December to PHP11.0312 in January.

Paulino Almedelia, corporate planning manager of Noneco, said this month's lower generation cost amounted to only PHP0.1169/kWh although the transmission and systems loss charges increased by a total of PHP0.0218/kWh.

He added the minimal decrease was due to the net fluctuation brought by the decrease in generation cost and an increase in transmission cost.

The decrease in generation is minimal commensurate to the decrease in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) price, Almedelia said.

In the south, the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) also reported a reduction in its January power rate of PHP0.5418/ kWh, from last month's PHP10.8869 to PHP10.3451 in the current billing.

Noceco general manager Jonas Discaya said the lower electricity rate this month can be attributed to the PHP0.3393/kWh reduction in the generation charge -- from PHP5.8864 in December to PHP5.5471 in January.

Other decreases include PHP0.7893/kWh in WESM price; PHP0.1314, power supply agreement with Palm Concepcion Power Corp.; P0.0006 in the PSA with Kepco Salcon Power Corp.; PHP0.0760 systems loss charge; PHP0.1171 in transmission rate; and PHP0.0169 value-added tax (VAT) in transmission rate.

Source: Philippines News Agency