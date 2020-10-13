NegOcc police records 14 new recoveries, 12 Covid-19 cases

Twelve Negrense police personnel, including the chiefs of police (COPs) of two stations, were the latest cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO).

This as 14 other infected police personnel recorded last month have all recovered and reported back to duty. They included 13 police officers and a non-uniformed personnel (NUP) assigned in various police stations.

Col. Romy Palgue, police provincial director, on Tuesday said the 12 latest Covid-19 cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the province’s police force to 26.

“The 12 are active cases. One is a non-uniformed personnel,” he said in a virtual press conference.

The two COPs who tested positive were Capt. Wilfredo Benoman of E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station and Lt. Col. Jonel Guadalupe of La Carlota City Police Station.

Palgue said the duties of Benoman have been assumed by his deputy while Guadalupe continues to discharge his functions while in isolation.

All 12 are now recovering, but none of them was confined in a hospital since they are mostly asymptomatic, he added.

Among those infected with the virus were personnel who have been deployed in various quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, four of the 14 recoveries donated convalescent plasma to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital Blood Bank as part of the NOCPPO’s “Plasma Mo, Armas Ko Batuk Sa Covid-19” program.

As of October 11, the Philippine National Police Health Service reported that 6,408 of its personnel nationwide have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 5,633 have recovered and 755 are active cases. A total of 20 deaths was recorded. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency