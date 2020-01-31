NegOcc LGUs, labor agencies partner vs. illegal recruitment

Negros Occidental's provincial government has led local government units (LGUs) in formalizing a partnership with state labor agencies for the campaign against illegal recruitment.

On Thursday, the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement on the convergence of illegal recruitment-free (IR-free) LGUs was attended by the mayors, vice mayors and representatives of the province's 19 municipalities and 13 cities, including the capital Bacolod, at the Capitol Social Hall here.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz, who represented Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, acknowledged the presence of the participants, saying it signifies their commitment to an IR-free Negros.

We also thank the different government agencies for their collaborative efforts in making the event possible, Diaz said.

Labor agency representatives included Director Francis de Guzman of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Connie Binarao of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Negros Occidental Field Office head Agnes Capigon of the Department of Labor and Employment and Director Gaspar Gayona of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority 6 (Western Visayas).

The activity also included the conduct of a seminar on anti-illegal recruitment.

Under the agreement, the signatories agreed to cooperate in the capability building of LGU-partners and local stakeholders, public information and worker education on overseas employment, the establishment of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) help desks, IR-free LGU campaign, data collection and management on OFWs and their families, and employment and livelihood programs.

Government labor agencies, meanwhile, said they are partnering with the LGUs in consideration of their respective mandates and in the spirit of cooperation to promote the rights and welfare of the public, migrant workers and their families.

The agreement also stated that 30 days after its signing, a Technical Working Group (TWG) will be created, composed of not more than three representatives from the LGUs and one representative from each of the other parties.

The TWG (will) develop and finalize a work plan and monitor its implementation, and it shall periodically meet or as it may deem necessary in the place and on the date agreed upon by the parties, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency