NegOcc LGUs buy over 50K bags of NFA rice for relief aid

Local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, have procured about 50,500 bags of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) for relief assistance during the 14-day enhanced community quarantine from March 30 to April 14.

Josephine Venus Dasal-Castillo, provincial manager of NFA-Negros Occidental, said as of Tuesday, they have fully released about PHP63 million worth of rice to all towns and cities in the province.

The provincial government, led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, has purchased PHP31 million worth of rice supply, which is equivalent to 24,800 bags.

The rice subsidy was released to all 31 LGUs — 19 towns and 12 component cities — each receiving 800 bags amounting to PHP1 million.

The Bacolod City government under Mayor Evelio Leonardia also procured 10,000 bags worth PHP12.5 million.

The remaining 15,200 bags were purchased separately by some LGUs aside from their allocation from the provincial government.

“The NFA is mandated to provide rice stocks to LGUs and government agencies during a state of calamity. Since the agency does not have calamity fund, the local governments should purchase the rice supply,” Dasal-Castillo said.

Deliveries to all 31 cities and municipalities have been completed on Monday while the supply procured by Bacolod City was fully released on Tuesday.

The LGUs procure the NFA rice at a lesser price of PHP25 per kilogram, which is PHP2 lower than the market price of PHP27.

Dasal-Castillo said the 50,500 bags released to the cities and town in Negros Occidental were sourced from the 100,000 bags requested by NFA-Negros Occidental from the regional office in Iloilo City.

“The rice stocks are from palay procured by the NFA from local farmers since last year. We can assure the public of its good quality,” she added.

After the Rice Import and Export Liberalization Law removed the regulatory functions of the NFA over international and domestic trading of rice, the agency has focused on palay (unhusked rice) procurement for buffer stocking to be used especially during calamities. Source : Philippines News Agency