NegOcc inks deal to supply hogs to Luzon

Hog raisers in Negros Occidental are getting a boost with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that makes it possible for them to supply more hogs to the Luzon market.

The deal was made between the provincial government led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and provincial veterinarian Renante Decena with the Alliance of Hog Raisers Association of Negros Occidental (AHRANO) andNegros Occidental Hog Raisers Association (NOHRA), and the buyer, represented by hog trader Albert Lim.

“We hope that the steady supply of hogs will bring about economic benefits to the Negrense hog raisers and the community amidst the worldwide pandemic that has affected the province,” Lacson said during the signing rites at the Provincial Veterinary Office building on Wednesday.

The raisers associations, led by Pastor Ric Lauron and Rosendo de la Rama Jr., presidents of AHRANO and NOHRA, respectively, plan to establish a workable and lasting collaboration with each other in tapping the hog market in Luzon.

The MOU states that the producers will supply and sell their fattened hogs on a regular and scheduled basis to the buyer with consideration to the weight and quality specified by the latter.

The buyer will procure the hogs at prices advantageous to both parties and will observe the proper transport quarantine protocols with government regulatory agencies to maintain the African swine fever (ASF)-free status of Negros Occidental.

The PVO, as a facilitator, will coordinate with the producers and buyers regarding the availability of market hogs, schedules of deliveries and shipment, and other related activities.

Last week, Negrense swine raisers shipped 1,430 heads of hogs to Metro Manila and neighboring areas to boost supply in the ASF-hit Luzon.

The shipment included 942 heads from backyard raisers and 488 from commercial farms.

Low production in Luzon led to the demand for swine from Negros Occidental and other provinces.

The ASF outbreak also resulted in a higher live weight price of hogs, to as much as PHP185 per kilogram, particularly in Batangas and Bulacan.

The price is much higher than the liveweight price of only PHP100 to PHP105 in Negros Occidental, especially in the southern part of the province.

Negros Occidental, the country’s top producer of backyard swine, remains ASF-free and continues to strictly monitor the possible entry of pork and its by-products from other parts of the country as the threat of the swine disease persists.

To protect its PHP6-billion hog industry, the province has enforced the ban on the entry of pork and pork products from Luzon since September last year, and on similar products from Mindanao starting February this year.

Source: Philiipines News Agency