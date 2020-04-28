NegOcc ineligible cash aid recipients told to return gov’t money

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has asked ineligible individuals who received government cash assistance for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis to return the money.

“If you are disqualified and you have used the money, find ways to recover (it) and return it to the government,” Lacson said during the Capitol’s Covid-19 virtual presser on Monday afternoon.

He said disqualified recipients could be charged in court for their actions.

“(If) you received money, expect a legal case against you. Charges can be filed against you,” Lacson said.

In Negros Occidental, qualified beneficiaries from low-income households get to receive cash assistance of PHP6,000 for April under the Emergency Subsidy Program (ESP), also known as the “SAP” or social amelioration program grant, being implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said reports of disqualified beneficiaries receiving financial assistance could be the result of a “small omission” on the part of concerned officials, and could not have been intentional.

Diaz said local social welfare and development offices had limited time to verify and countercheck the list of beneficiaries since they had to fast-track the distribution of the cash assistance.

“We just have to make sure that the amount will be returned by those not qualified to receive the assistance so that the social workers can reprogram it,” he added.

In Talisay City, at least 116 individuals returned the cash assistance to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on Monday.

City Social Welfare head Dionela Madrona said DSWD personnel assigned to the city went around to validate complaints regarding the distribution of the social amelioration grants.

“I’m calling for vigilance, to report those ineligible who have accessed the funds,” Madrona said.

Retired teacher Susan Limaco, 75, a pensioner, was one of those who went to the Talisay CSWDO to personally return the PHP6,000.

Limaco said she had already spent the amount for maintenance medicines and household items.

However, she felt guilty receiving the money and looked for means to come up with the amount to give it back.

Source: Philippines News Agency