NegOcc increases Covid-19 bed capacity in 2 district hospitals

The Negros Occidental provincial government has increased patient capacity in its two district hospitals to a total of 160 beds in response to the rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province.

On Tuesday, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson designated the Valladolid District Hospital in the south as the province’s second hospital dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

“In response to the Covid-19 crisis, there is a need to increase the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients to cater to the needs of the Negrenses,” Lacson said in a memorandum order issued to Dr. Myre Parpa, Medical Officer IV and the hospital’s officer-in-charge.

Lacson directed Parpa to “devote 50 beds for Covid-19 positive cases on or before September 14”.

In the north, the Cadiz District Hospital is the province’s first Covid-19 health facility.

In a separate memorandum, Lacson directed Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan, Chief of Hospital II, to devote 110 beds for Covid-19 positive patients not later than September 14.

This is an increase of 81 beds from the initial 29 when Cadiz District Hospital was designated as an exclusive facility for Covid-19 patients in March.

The governor said that 20 beds will be established on every floor – on the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

Also, 10 beds will be set up in the isolation room and 40 beds will be added at the former Province of Negros Occidental-Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology building.

In an updated action plan released on Tuesday, Lacson said that currently, residents of Bacolod City infected with Covid-19 also compete for beds in Cadiz District Hospital.

He noted that “Negrenses die in ambulances, transports, and homes unable to reach or secure admission in hospitals.”

Lacson cited the data showing that local transmission already reached 849 cases in Negros Occidental as of Tuesday, overtaking the cases involving locally-stranded individuals and overseas Filipino workers.

“What the provincial government tried to prevent is now upon us. The fight versus Covid-19 has reached our hospitals as more infected people with moderate to severe symptoms emerge and require hospital care,” he added.

