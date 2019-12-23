NegOcc hoists ‘blue alert,’ ‘code white’ for TS ‘Ursula’

BACOLOD CITY Acting Governor Jeffrey Ferrer has directed all local disaster risk reduction and management councils (DRRMCs) in Negros Occidental to raise a blue alert on Monday in preparation for possible damage brought about by Tropical Storm "Ursula" (Phanfone).

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised in Negros Occidental including Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, San Enrique, Silay, Talisay, Toboso, Valladolid, and Victorias.

You are advised to heighten disaster preparedness, initiate proactive measures, and take appropriate precautionary actions for possible flooding, flash flood or landslides, said Ferrer in a memorandum released through the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division Monday afternoon.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who is traveling abroad for the holidays, has designated Ferrer to assume as acting governor from December 22 to January 2 next year.

The acting governor told the city and municipal DRRMCs to also review their respective contingency plans, mitigate possible risk in their areas of responsibility, and encourage the conduct of preemptive evacuation, if necessary, to ensure the safety of the constituents.

Ferrer also directed the Provincial Health Office and all district hospitals to raise alert status Code White to ensure the readiness of medical and health personnel.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Ursula has slightly intensified as it moves west-northwestward towards Eastern Visayas, according to the Severe Weather Bulletin No. 3 of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Rainfall outlook showed that between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over several areas in Western Visayas, including Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and the northern portion of Negros Occidental.

Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Strong winds may begin to affect some portions of Western Visayas tomorrow evening and may bring light damage to medium to high-risk structures.

Source: Philippines News Agency