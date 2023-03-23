NegOcc hog raisers get better prices from NCR buyers

Hog raisers in Negros Occidental are now getting better prices for live pigs from buyers in Metro Manila after resuming shipments to the nation's capital about two weeks earlier. "Now, prices are higher compared to when they started about two weeks ago. Prices have picked up. Our hog raisers are happy despite the banning and restrictions by Cebu," Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said on Thursday. Last week, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the hog raisers have opted to sell in Metro Manila even at a price lower by PHP20 per kg. compared to the selling price in Eastern Visayas just to be able to dispose of their stocks. Producers of hogs in the province have shifted to supplying buyers in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Cebu province banned live pigs and pork from Negros Island due to suspected African swine fever (ASF) cases and prevented them from passing through its ports to ship live hogs to Eastern Visayas. However, Negros Occidental, which has a PHP6 billion swine industry, remains ASF-free based on the list of the Department of Agriculture (DA). Diaz said with the national government imposing a ban on imported hog products from some countries, Negros Occidental becomes the supplier of hogs to the NCR. "For us, we let the market forces dictate. We follow the market forces. If one area has difficulties and we cannot supply them, then we find other customers," he added. After the DA confirmed the ASF infection in Cebu earlier this month, Negros Occidental, along with Bacolod City, imposed a ban on the entry of all live pigs, boar semen, pork, pork products, and other pork-related items from Cebu province, including Bantayan Island and Camotes Island.

Source: Philippines News Agency