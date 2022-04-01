﻿NegOcc healthcare scholars get ready for employment in Japan

Some 17 Negrenses, who recently completed a two-year vocational course at Houshin School of Healthcare in Miyazaki, Japan, will soon obtain a visa for employment in the careworker or nursing care industry in the said country.

They comprise the first batch of scholars under the Japanese Language and Careworker Study Scholarship Program, a “study now, pay later” scheme of the Negros Occidental Scholarship Program (NOSP) Division.

As of Friday, the scholars, graduates of nursing, midwifery, and other health-related degrees are also awaiting the results of the national licensure examinations they took earlier this year, said NOSP Division head Karen Dinsay.

Once they pass the caregiving licensure examinations, Dinsay said they will be able to work full time and receive a salary at par with the compensation paid to Japanese nationals.

“On the part of the provincial government, we’re glad that they would be able to fulfill their dreams and help their families through this program,” she added.

Governor Eugenio Lacson commended the scholars for their dedication to their craft in a media release on Friday.

“As you venture into another chapter of your professional life, always remember that you are also paving the way for other young Negrenses who wish to follow (in) your footsteps,” Lacson said in his virtual commencement speech during the scholars’ graduation on March 25.

He added that he is glad that Negrenses are not left behind as the entire global community is getting more integrated and connected, pointing out that while in-person interactions are limited because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, communities around the world remain connected.

“I am taking this opportunity to encourage all of you to stay and work with Houei Group. Let us show the world, not just skills we have, but also our proper work ethics and character,” Lacson told the scholars.

The scholars obtained the special activity visa when they flew to Japan in January 2019. They studied the Japanese language course for one year and three months at the Houei International Japanese Language Academy and the vocational caregiving course for two years at Houshin Fukushi Gakuen in Miyakonojo City.

The second batch of 13 Negrense scholars in Japan is set to finish their caregiving course in 2023.

