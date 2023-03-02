NegOcc guv upbeat on passage of Negros Region bill

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has expressed optimism that the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) would come to fruition after a measure proposing it hurdled second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

"It's really a positive (development). It looks like it's really going to happen. Once it is passed on second reading, it's automatic on third reading. Now, we have to wait for the Senate's version," he told reporters on Thursday.

Negros Occidental Reps. Jose Francisco Benitez (3rd District) and Mercedes Alvarez (6th District), who are among the authors of House Bill 7355, confirmed the development on their respective social media accounts.

Titled "An Act Establishing the NIR, and Appropriating Funds Therefor," it is a consolidated version of the three bills that had been filed separately by Benitez, Reps. Alfredo Marañon III (2nd District) and Juliet Ferrer (4th District).

The substitute bill provides that the NIR will be created, composed of the provinces of Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, and the island province of Siquijor.

On Feb. 22, the House committee on appropriations already approved the funding provisions for the creation of the NIR.

In the Senate, the committee on local government had earlier approved Senate Bill 1236, authored by Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, seeking to create the NIR to boost the efficiency of the delivery of government services and provide convenience for the region’s residents in line with the administration's goal of rightsizing.

Currently, Negros Occidental and Bacolod belong to Western Visayas or Region 6, while Negros Oriental and Siquijor are part of Central Visayas or Region 7

Source: Philippines News Agency