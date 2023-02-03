NegOcc grants P8-M financial aid to DepEd farm schools

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental provincial government has granted a total of PHP8-million financial assistance to rural farm schools of the Department of Education (DepEd) across the province.

Data on Friday showed the recipients were farm schools from 12 divisions, which received aid from the province's Special Education Fund.

In a statement, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson underscored the importance of Republic Act 10618 or the Rural Farm Schools Act to Negros Occidental, a predominantly agricultural province.

"Thus, it is more relevant to us, and gives us more reason to pursue and support its implementation," he added.

The Rural Farm Schools Act mandates the DepEd to encourage the establishment of at least one public rural farm school in every province of the country.

Lacson said that providing funds to rural farm schools is a step towards the achievement of the province's goal to give focus on agri-fishery, forestry, farm entrepreneurship, community development and education for sustainable development, and other community-specific topics through school curriculums.

The recipients included the schools' division offices in the cities of Sipalay, Kabankalan, La Carlota, Bago, Silay, Cadiz, Escalante, San Carlos and Victorias that received PHP500,000 each as well as the divisions of Himamaylan City and Negros Occidental were given PHP1 million each.

The division of Sagay City received financial assistance of PHP1.5 million.

"This gift emboldens and ensures that our farm schools shall exhibit the kind of school we envision. That is to open the eyes of our community through our learners and school that life indeed is full of promise and hope," Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet said.

Source: Philippines News Agency