NegOcc gov’t hospitals gear up for Covid-19 vaccination

Four provincial government-run hospitals in Negros Occidental are gearing up for the vaccination program against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) with the deployment of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines this week.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,600 doses of CoronaVac arrived for storage at the Provincial Health Office cold room in this city.

Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, said the supply came from the cold storage facility at the Bacolod City Government Center, where some 6,300 doses were stored after these were deployed by the Department of Health from Manila on March 5.

“These will be distributed within a week to the Capitol-run hospitals, which are the priority,” he said.

Identified as recipients of vaccines are Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Cadiz District Hospital in Cadiz City, Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid town, and Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan City.

On Thursday, the province’s Covid-19 vaccination program will kick off at the provincial hospital.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said all the medical front-liners whose names were included in the submitted list signified willingness to be vaccinated regardless of the vaccine’s brand.

He noted that big-name hospitals, whose head doctors and front-liners have already been vaccinated, have even asked for additional vials of CoronaVac, and more have also agreed to be vaccinated with the China-made vaccine.

Last week, Lacson ordered the activation of the Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force that will lead the province in systematically and efficiently utilizing the vaccination strategy to combat the virus and also in the preparation for the arrival of the ordered vaccines.

He added that after almost a year of battle against the virus, the provincial government is proud of its accomplishments as he lauded the front-liners, leaders, and managers for being steadfast in their tasks and for their dedication in answering the needs of the time.

“At this time, we are given another armor in the battle against Covid-19 and that is the vaccine. It is important that our people get vaccinated,” the governor said.

As of March 8, Negros Occidental has 6,914 confirmed cases, of which 124 are active.

Some 6,575 have recovered while 215 are fatalities, records of the Provincial Incident Management Team showed.