NegOcc gives gift packs, gratuity pay to contractual, JO workers

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental provincial government is distributing gift packs to its 1,740 contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers, aside from releasing a gratuity pay of PHP5,000 each.

The gift packs were given out starting Tuesday afternoon at the provincial capitol, part of the celebration of the 63rd birthday of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said COS and JO workers will each receive a sack of rice, noche buena items and canned goods, purchased using his and Lacson’s personal funds.

“These came from us. The government did not spend for it. The gratuity pay will follow also. We are now processing the release of the PHP5,000,” he added.

Administrative Order 46 recognizes that COS and JO workers do not enjoy benefits accorded to regular government employees such as the personnel economic relief assistance, mid-year and year-end bonuses and performance-based bonus, among others.

COS and JO workers who have rendered at least four months of actual satisfactory performance of services are allowed a one-time gratuity pay of PHP5,000.

Local government units can use appropriate and available funding sources from their respective fund

Source: Philippines News Agency