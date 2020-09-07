NegOcc exec back to work after negative Covid-19 test

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has reported back to work to the provincial capitol here on Monday after his swab test for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) came out negative.

“Yes. He went to office,” Executive Assistant Charina Magallanes-Tan said.

On Friday, the governor went on self-isolation together with at least 16 of his staff after a utility worker assigned at his office was found infected with the virus.

The Governor’s Office, located in the north wing of the capitol building, was locked down for decontamination over the weekend.

Lacson’s key staff members, including Magallanes-Tan, also tested negative, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz said in a media interview.

He added that among those who have been tested, four were infected, including two employees assigned at the Governor’s Office.

Meanwhile, the offices of Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and the members of the Provincial Board, situated in the south wing, will remain closed until Tuesday after it was sealed off since September 2 for disinfection after a staff member was infected.

The closure and disinfection only cover the area occupied by the vice governor, board members, and their staff on the main floor while the legislative and administrative offices located on the basement have remained open.

On August 12 to 16, the capitol building was locked down for decontamination after some workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The provincial government is implementing a four-day workweek and closes the capitol offices on Fridays.

Employees are adopting a work-from-home arrangement during the last day of the work week. (PNA)

