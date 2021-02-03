NegOcc cops get discounts from private hospital

Personnel and retirees of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) can avail of various discounts during admission at the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital (BQMH).

This is provided in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) forged between the NOCPPO led by provincial director Col. Romy Palgue and the BQMH represented by board chairman Dr. Evangeline Johnson in rites held at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr. here on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Lt. Abegael Donasco, provincial police deputy public information officer, said both current and former NOCPPO personnel, as well as dependents of active police officers, can avail of the privileges right after the MOU was signed.

“As a way to thank the service of NOCPPO cops amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they are giving these special privileges to the front-liners from the police force,” she added.

Based on the MOU, active police personnel and their dependents, as well as retirees, can be admitted without requiring them to pay an initial deposit.

Current personnel are also entitled to a discount of 10 percent, if admitted, and 15 percent, for outpatient cases.

Retired members, who are senior citizens, will be granted a 23 percent discount.

To avail of the privileges, they are required to present their Philippine National Police identification card and letter of authority from the NOCPPO signed by the provincial director.

Palgue thanked the officials of BQMH for the partnership.

Meanwhile, Johnson said the hospital’s collaboration with NOCPPO is a good example of a public-private partnership.

To date, the NOCPPO has 2,137 active personnel.