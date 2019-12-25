NegOcc cops bring Christmas cheer to kids, less privileged

Policemen from various stations and units under the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) have brought Christmas cheer to the people they serve by organizing parties and gift-giving activities for them this December.

Lt. Col. Edison Garcia, public information officer of NOCPPO, said on Wednesday the city and municipal stations initiate these activities as part of their Christmas tradition.

On December 23, some 130 children from various barangays attended the party organized by the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by Capt. Rhojn Darell Nigos, held at the station grounds.

The participants were treated to food, fun, and games highlighted by a magic show.

In its Facebook post, the Pontevedra MPS said the humanity and spirit of Christmas goes beyond the line of duty.

On December 21, personnel of the Binalbagan MPS hosted a Christmas lunch, gift giving, and games for children of various ages at the station parade grounds.

No money on earth can replace the joy that we felt seeing (the children) smiling, the Binalbagan police officers said.

The Cadiz City Police Station (CPS), headed by Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, also conducted an outreach dubbed Project TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplishes More) Cadiz.

The team went to Barangay Andres Bonifacio on December 21 and treated more than 100 children and their parents and guardians to a McDonald's party, and gift giving.

The day before, some 250 children in Barangay Magsaysay also attended a similar party and gift giving organized by the Cadiz policemen.

Also on December 20, personnel of the Don Salvador Benedicto MPS, led by Capt. Jerald Muya, conducted a feeding program and gift-giving for children at Poblacion Igmayaan.

The 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company (NOCPMFC) hosted a party and parlor games for children at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr. in Bacolod City on December 20.

On December 18, the 2nd NOCPMFC, 2nd Platoon initiated the Pamaskong Handog sa mga Bata, a gift giving for less-privileged children and their families in Barangay Cambarus, Pontevedra.

The Kabankalan CPS, headed by Lt. Col. Jonel Guadalupe, identified the poorest of the poor family in several barangays as beneficiaries for the program dubbed Kape at Kunting Pamasko Mula sa Pulis 'Nyo.

The police officers sang Christmas carols, offered a cup of coffee, and gave groceries to the family members.

Personnel of the EB Magalona MPS visited Barangay Canlusong, considered as the town's farthest and most isolated village, on December 18 to conduct a gift giving for the residents, in partnership with the municipal government represented by Vice Mayor Eric Matulac.

The Hinigaran MPS distributed pencils to children of Barangay 3, Poblacion Day Care Center as Christmas gifts under its PENCOP (Ball-PEN-cil COP) program.

In Sagay City, police personnel led by Maj. Antonio Benitez Jr. gave away freshly baked cupcakes to students in three sections of the Sagay National High School as part of the Cupcake-Copcake program.

Source: Philippines News Agency