﻿NegOcc city to open weekend market in popular island getaway

The City of San Carlos in northern Negros Occidental will hold a dry run for its weekend market at Dapdap Wharf in the popular Sipaway Island on April 9 to promote local products among tourists.

Dapdap Wharf, located in Barangay San Juan, is the gateway to the island’s various scenic spots, particularly its white sand beaches.

Jennifer Saballa-Paran, tourism operations officer I, said on Wednesday various tourism related-associations will be able to showcase souvenir items, native delicacies, farm produce, and seafood during the market day.

Saballa-Paran said the City Tourism Office pursued the plan to hold a weekend market after conducting an assessment, wherein they learned that the island’s associations do not have an area where they can showcase their products.

“Now is the time to start since during the summer season, we expect a lot of guests to visit Sipaway. We aim to help the local economy and contribute to the economic growth of communities in the island,” she told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

“If the dry run will be successful, the display of products will be held on a regular basis,” she added.

As part of the preparations, the City Tourism Office has been coordinating with officials of village officials as well as various associations and vendors groups.

Sipaway, which has a population of around 6,000 in its two villages, largely contributes to the city’s tourist arrivals.

During the Negros Occidental Tourism Excellence Awards 2021, San Carlos City was recognized as the second most prompt and contributing local government unit in terms of overnight tourist statistics and third in the day tourist arrivals category.

Source: Philippines News Agency