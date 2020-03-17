NegOcc cities set up Covid-19 hotlines

Various component cities in Negros Occidental have set up telephone lines dedicated to callers who have queries and concerns on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Among those with Covid-19 hotlines are cities of Bago, Kabankalan, Sagay and San Carlos, whose respective public information offices are also regularly posting updates related to the disease on their social media pages.

The response supports the initiative of the provincial government, which has also set up the Capitol Covid-19 hotlines as Gov. Eugenio Lacson has ordered intensified actions to prevent the spread of the disease in the province.

“The Provincial Health Office will establish a Covid-19 hotline manned by competent medical personnel,” the governor said in Executive Order No. 20-13, adopting unified protocols on the border and intra-province control for Covid-19.

At the Capitol in Bacolod, queries can be directed through cellular phone numbers (0956)13012 14 and (0961) 5592054, and landline number (034) 431-2865.

In the north, the Sagay City Covid-19 Task Force can be reached through (0915) 7404512, (0947)762 4464, and (0999) 9955427 while San Carlos City’s hotline is (0995)1240 213.

In southern Negros, Bago City Health Office entertains concerns and queries on Covid-19 through (0916) 2651472 and (0947)4157793. The Bago City CHO Covid-19 Facebook page has also been set up for a similar purpose.

In the south, Kabankalan City also posted on its Facebook page its Covid-19 hotline numbers. City health authorities will respond to callers through (0921) 233782, (0917)7501734 and (034) 471-233 as well as through radio frequency 149.11 MhZ.

