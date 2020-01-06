NegOcc changes Panaad fest venue due to stadium renovation

The Negros Occidental provincial government is making adjustments in the staging of this year's Panaad sa Negros Festival amid the scheduled renovation of the sports stadium for the hosting of the 2021 Palarong Pambansa.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday the province's annual festival of all festivals will be held at the stage behind the grandstand and other areas of the Panaad Park and Stadium located in Barangay Mansilingan in this city.

The development was announced by Lacson in his message before Capitol employees following the first flag-raising ceremony of the year.

The Panaad Festival, now on its 27th year, is usually held in April each year. Its major feature is the showcase of 32 themed pavilions of each city and municipality of the province, including Bacolod.

The festivity's main events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, are usually held inside the stadium.

In April last year, the Department of Education awarded to Negros Occidental, together with Bacolod City, the hosting rights for the 64th edition of the Palarong Pambansa in 2021.

Negros Occidental last hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 2000, two years after the Panaad Park and Stadium was opened for the hosting of the same event in 1998.

The provincial government has started to tighten security at the Panaad Park and Stadium around November last year to start the rehabilitation efforts for the hosting of the national sports event next year.

Entry to the facility is being regulated especially after office hours as the area for garden shows along the river has also been cleared for fencing.

Park facilities will also be improved, which involves organizing the kiosks for the annual Panaad sa Negros Festival and the provision of parking space.

