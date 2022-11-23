NegOcc builds barracks for Army soldiers as gesture of support

Negros Occidental’s provincial government has constructed additional staff houses for the Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) based in Murcia town as a gesture of support for the troops for defending the province from the threat of insurgency and providing humanitarian assistance in times of disaster.

The three units of enlisted personnel barracks situated inside Camp Gerona were inaugurated in rites led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303IBde, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pasaporte acknowledged the support and generosity of the province for the programs of the Philippine Army.

“May this development help improve the condition of our soldiers inside the camp, as well as uplift their morale and welfare,” he added.

Each unit can accommodate up to 12 soldiers and has two bathrooms and two toilets.

Lacson said government troops never ceased to provide security and protection to the province by being with the healthcare workers on the front lines at the height of the pandemic and never wavered to pursue the collective goal to end insurgency and armed conflict.

“This is the least that we, in the provincial government, can accord to show our appreciation to your contribution to the peace and development goals of Negros Occidental, and needless to say, for your selfless and courageous service,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency