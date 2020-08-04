NegOcc board members hold online session as offices sanitized

Negros Occidental’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board), led by Vice-Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, held an online session on Tuesday after the session hall and their offices were closed for a three-day decontamination.

The disinfection began on Monday when it was confirmed that an employee of a board member tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The offices and all areas going to the session hall are closed and being disinfected,” Ferrer said, adding that upon consultation with Provincial Board Secretary Maki-Angela Ascalon, he decided to close some areas while the results of the swab test of other employees are pending.

Ascalon said since only the board offices in the south wing have been closed for disinfection, the legislative and administrative offices located on the floor below are still open.

Earlier, the Provincial Board announced on its Facebook page that they have implemented health and sanitation measures to continue delivering uninterrupted service to their clients while also protecting their staff.

These included the implementation of the “no mask, no entry” policy; installation of plastic barriers for front-line staff; barring entry to areas intended only for authorized persons; setting up of alcohol dispensing stations near doors and high-traffic spaces; marking of seats for clients for proper physical distancing; providing liquid soap in all restrooms to encourage proper hand washing; regular wiping down of stair railings and doors with disinfectant; and discouraging staff from coming to work if they have flu-like symptoms.

During times when the sessions are held at the session hall, only limited gallery seats are provided.

The seats are reserved for the legislative staff only since physical distancing measures would not be possible if the session is opened to the public.

Last March 12, the offices of the vice governor and Provincial Board members were also closed to the public for disinfection after a staff of a board member was deemed a potential carrier of Covid-19 infection.

