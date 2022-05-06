﻿NegOcc, Bacolod City log rise in dengue cases

The health offices of Negros Occidental and this provincial capital have reported an increase in dengue cases from January to the third week of April.

As of Friday, data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed a total of 278 cases were reported from January to April 23 this year, which is higher by 71 percent compared to 116 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, said although the cases cannot be considered alarming yet as the number is still below the 500-case threshold and could not be declared an epidemic.

Three deaths were reported in the first four months this year, PHO records also showed.

In Bacolod, dengue cases reached 96 cases from January to April 23, or an increase of 39.1 percent from 69 cases for the same period last year, based on the report of the City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.

Two deaths were also reported, which is similar to the number of fatalities in the first four months of the previous year.

Earlier, Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office Environment Sanitation Division, said dengue cases usually peak during rainy months, but cases are still being reported in other months of the year.

Tan had been reminding Bacolodnons to observe the “4S” in the fight against dengue.

“4S” stands for “Search and destroy”, “use of Self-protective measures”, “Seek early treatment”, and “Say yes to fogging/spraying.”

Dengue is characterized by high fever accompanied by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes

Source: Philippines News Agency