NegOcc allots P15M for gratuity pay of contractual, JO workers

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental provincial government has allotted some PHP15 million for the gratuity pay of its contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers this December.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, who sits as acting governor while Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is on leave until Jan. 3, said on Wednesday the budgetary allocation was passed during the regular session of the Provincial Board on Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s the only item in the agenda and it was approved,” Ferrer told reporters.

Currently, the provincial government has 1,740 COS and JO personnel, who have initially received gift packs, consisting of rice supply, noche buena items, and canned goods, from Lacson and Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II earlier this month.

On Dec. 23, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Administrative Order (AO) 3, authorizing the release of a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding PHP5,000 for all government personnel working under COS and JO schemes.

Under AO 3, COS and JO workers who have rendered less than four months of actual satisfactory performance of service may also be granted a one-time gratuity pay on a pro-rata basis.

Under AO 3, those working in government for three months but less than four months will receive a gratuity pay not exceeding PHP4,000, while those who have rendered two months but less than three months will get an amount not exceeding PHP3,000.

A gratuity pay not exceeding PHP2,000 will be given to those who have rendered less than two months.

AO 3 covers all workers whose services are directly engaged through COS and JO by national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local water districts

Source: Philippines News Agency