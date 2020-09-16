NegOcc adopts new Covid-19 monitoring system

The Negros Occidental provincial government has adopted a new monitoring system for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases to rationalize data collection in the province’s 31 local government units (LGUs).

The online platform was introduced by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II in a virtual meeting on Tuesday attended by the city and municipal mayors, police chiefs, and officials from other concerned agencies.

Each LGU can access the platform, which has various features, through a username and a password.

“All the names of (the) patients (in each local government unit) will appear. You can search their names here. You will be given a direct link to the information of the person,” Diaz said.

Daily updates on Covid-19 cases in every LGU can be accessed and printing of results can also be done.

Diaz said the information for LGUs will be available on a “view-only application” since the data will be controlled and managed by the provincial government.

The Management Information System running the platform is based at Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory in Silay City.

Diaz told the LGUs to use the information from the system responsibly since what is provided are vital and sensitive data.

Latest data released by the provincial government as of September 13 showed that Negros Occidental has 2,119 confirmed Covid-19 cases. These included 1,289 active cases, 793 recoveries, and 37 deaths.

The highest cases fall under domestic at 996; locally-stranded individuals, 535; overseas Filipino workers, 195; front-liners, 76; authorized person outside residence, 36; two, in other provinces but tagged in Negros Occidental; and 279, pending classification.

Based on the data, the four neighboring localities of Bacolod City have the highest number of cases in Negros Occidental. Talisay City tops the list with 297 cases, followed by Silay City, 282; Bago City, 195; and Murcia town, 104. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency