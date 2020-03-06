NegOcc acquires P2.27-M animal emergency vehicle

The Negros Occidental provincial government has acquired a PHP2.27-million emergency livestock hauling vehicle that will be used to safeguard livestock and poultry during natural calamities or disasters.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson turned over the animal rescue truck to Dr. Renante Decena, chief of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), in a ceremony held at the Provincial Capitol grounds on Friday.

“We turn over this symbolic key to Dr. Decena for this vehicle that we hope will save a lot of livestock in times of need. Let’s make sure that this vehicle will always be ready when needed,” Lacson said.

The animal rescue truck, which was purchased using an allocation from the province’s 2019 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, will be used to transport livestock away from disaster-affected areas for safety as well as carry forage and pasture grasses to areas affected by extreme weather conditions.

The vehicle, which will be stationed at the PVO main office here, will also be utilized to deliver animal biologics, vitamins, supplements, and supplies to the affected PVO district field unit or local government units (LGUs), and will be available for use of LGU breeding centers and multiplier farms.

Negros Occidental has 11 LGU-based animal production/breeding centers and satellite farms and 14 multiplier farms based in various LGUs across the province.

The PVO said the acquisition of the emergency livestock hauling vehicle will strengthen the implementation of its existing disaster preparedness, risk reduction, and response, and climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

This will ensure that livestock emergency responders will be able to act or respond promptly in cases of any impending or actual disaster to minimize its negative impact on the livestock and poultry industry of the province, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency