Needy Batangueños, promising students receive cash from DSWD, LGU

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office here has released the financial assistance of the beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (DSWD-AICS) program. The AICS program is a social safety net of the DSWD to "help citizens affected by unexpected trials, such as serious illness or death in the family and other emergency situations," according to a statement released Tuesday. The DSWD payout of PHP6.6 million benefited 1,200. A total of PHP5 million in cash assistance were also released by the provincial government to 1,610 scholars, intended for the second semester of Academic Year 2022-2023. Last week, 2,921 students were given educational assistance amounting to PHP10 million. Meanwhile, three scholars were recognized for graduating with Latin honors from the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities. Zaheera Lucille Llanto graduated magna cum laude, while Jaynalyn Malijan and Pauline Africa were cum laude.

Source: Philippines News agency