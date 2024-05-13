PUTRAJAYA, The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) believes that there is a need to review existing initiatives through the implementation of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Framework for Licensees and Certification Agencies in the Water Services Industry to combat corruption. It said that amidst the focus on empowering aspects of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), all parties should evaluate and enhance governance practices. "SPAN is committed to realising the empowerment of integrity in the water services industry through close collaboration with licensees,' the national regulatory body for the water supply and sewerage services in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan said in a statement today. The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Framework for Licensees and Certification Agencies in the Water Services Industry was launched on Sept 5, 2019, aimed at assisting individual licence holders and certification agencies under the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) in implementing policies, procedu res and measures related to integrity and anti-corruption. SPAN chairman Charles Anthony Santiago, Commission members, integrity chiefs and representatives of licence holders and certification agencies attended today's briefing and best practice presentations by SPAN. It added that the briefing, held at the SPAN Headquarters in Cyberjaya, focused on the industry's direction following the launch of the 2024-2029 National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) to replace the 2019-2023 National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP). The briefings were presented by SPAN's Integrity and Risk Management Division, integrity chiefs from Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd and Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad while the sharing on conflict of interest was by the chief executive officer of The Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre), M. Pushpan. "The briefings on framework and sharing of best practices can help licence holders to further strengthen existing efforts and initiatives towards enhancing integrity in their respective or ganisations from any potential leakages,' it said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency