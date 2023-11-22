NEDA: EO easing flagship projects processes out soon

The executive order (EO) that will fast track the processing of licenses, permits and other requirements for infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) is expected to be issued before the end of the year, an official from National Economic and Development (NEDA) said on Wednesday. "It's been with the Office of the President. So final review, final touches, as you know, before it gets signed by the President himself, it gets vetted by lawyers within the Office of the President," said NEDA Undersecretary Joseph Capuno on the sidelines of the Pilipinas Conference 2023 held at The Peninsula Manila Hotel in Makati City. "So it's been with them, and we expect the EO to be issued within the year very, very, very soon," he added. Capuno said the EO will expedite the approval of projects that have already gone through the NEDA board and are already part of the infrastructure flagship projects. "So from the LGU (local government unit), to national government agencies to [the] executive branch, regulatory agencies, wh atever, all of them should, you know, expedite the approvals," he said. Earlier this year, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the NEDA Board confirmed the proposed EO that will enable the expeditious processing of licenses, clearances, permits, certifications and authorizations for the Marcos administration's IFPs. The EO will require all government offices, agencies and instrumentalities, including LGUs, to streamline the standard procedure and requirements for the IFPs. The simplified requirements will be applicable to both pending and new applications within the NEDA Board approved list of IFPs, as well as any additions to the updated IFP list. "Additionally, the EO facilitates electronic application submissions to the concerned agencies and local government units or LGUs, including the payments and issuance of receipts," Balisacan earlier said. "This EO encourages a whole-of-government approach by directing national government agencies to automate and computerize their databases," he added. Sou rce: Philippines News Agency