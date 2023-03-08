Nearly P3-M aid released to oil spill victims in Antique

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started the release of an initial PHP2,889,900 emergency cash transfer (ECT) to families affected by the oil spill in the island municipality of Caluya in Antique on Wednesday.

DSWD Disaster Response Management Division head Judith T. Barredo, in a press conference, said each affected family would receive PHP5,070 and that they asked the assistance of the provincial government for the transport of their personnel using a helicopter for the payout in barangays Semirara and Liwagao.

'The payout is ongoing. We hoped to finish it today, otherwise, we will leave behind personnel who will continue with the payout,' she said.

Based on their Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 7,617 families equivalent to 25,733 individuals have been affected by the oil spill.

Barredo added that 2,700 family food packs have already arrived in Semirara while an additional 500 are on their way to the island.

In the same press conference, Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDWV) Public Information Officer Jansen Y. Benjamin said the oil spill did not spread to other neighboring barangays of Caluya and has been contained in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Barangay Semirara, and in Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo.

He said probably the oil leak from the source has already stopped or the spill has landed at Pola Bay or on the shorelines of Mindoro.

Benjamin added that the Motor Tanker Princess Empress has been located and the remote-operated robot vehicle for an underwater check is on its way.

As of press time, though, he could not categorically confirm that the oil spill in Caluya comes from the motor tanker, pending the result of the laboratory test.

'We are saying based on the circumstances of the maritime incident that the oil comes from the motor tanker that sunk in the waters of Mindoro,' he said.

The team coming from the Lipata Port is bringing with them equipment, such as oil spill boom, absorbent pads and booms, power pack and pump, skimmer, backpack sprayer, industrial pails and diapers and medical supplies have already left Wednesday morning.

The continuous cleanup operations in the affected barangays have already collected 3,100 liters of oily water, as well as 431 sacks and 103 bags of oily waste.

Source: Philippines News Agency