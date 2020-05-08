Nearly all Covid-afflicted Pinoys in HK recovered

Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada said nearly all coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)-infected Filipinos in Hong Kong have recovered, decreasing the active case to one as of Friday.

“Out of 16 or more Filipinos that were afflicted with Covid-19 here in Hong Kong, only one remains in the hospital. They all recovered,” he said during a virtual conference organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The diplomat said he expects the remaining Filipino patient to recover soon.

Tejada attributed the high number of recoveries to Hong Kong’s effective health care system and preventive measures it took to stem the further spread of Covid-19.

There are around 240,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong, of which 217,000 are household service workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency