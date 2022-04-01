﻿Nearly 66M Filipinos fully vaxxed, 12M with Covid-19 boosters

A total of 65,992,980 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) nationwide, with 12,075,001 eligible individuals having booster shots or additional protection, as of Friday.

Based on the latest data from the National Covid-19 Vaccination dashboard, the Philippines has so far administered a total of 142,489,795 doses, with 71,241,203 jabs used as first doses, or 79.15 percent of the government’s target vaccinees for population protection.

Meanwhile, individuals who received the two primary vaccine series represent 73.32 percent of the 80 percent or 90,005,357 total population of Filipinos in the country.

A total of 8,972,409 minors ages 12-17 years old are also fully protected against the disease and 2,126,651 belonging to the pediatric aged group 5-11 received at least one dose of reformulated Covid-19 vaccine, with 933,404 of them fully vaccinated.

Also, a total of 6,609,619 senior citizens have completed their two primary series to date.

The government targets to complete the primary doses for 90 million adult Filipinos before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term on June 30.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer, earlier cited the need to further boost the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program, particularly the administration of booster shots, in order to achieve the country’s goal of pushing total economic recovery.

“We will be needing other strategies to gather more vaccinees,” he said.

The government has been intensifying its efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to the people such as house-to-house inoculation for the vulnerable sectors, workplace vaccination efforts, and special vaccination drives in areas that are still lagging in their vaccination coverage.

Source: Philippines News Agency