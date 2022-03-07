﻿Nearly 60% of fully vaxxed PNP personnel now with booster shots

A total of 128,037 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) or 58 percent of the fully vaccinated have already received their booster doses against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Sunday.

Overall, 98.12 percent of the PNP force, which is equivalent to 220,453 out of 224,684 personnel, are fully vaccinated.

Only 3,559 are waiting for their second shots while 672 or 0.30 percent remained unvaccinated.

No new Covid-19 cases were reported by the PNP Health Service on Sunday and active cases were down to 12 from 23 at the beginning of the month.

There have been 48,824 infected PNP personnel since the pandemic started in March 2020, with 48,684 of them recovering.

Deaths have remained at 128 since February 11.

