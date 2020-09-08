Nearly 4K stranded OFWs now home in Caraga: OWWA

A total of 3,990 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded in different parts of Metro Manila are now home in their respective towns in Caraga Region, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA-13) said.

Data sent to the Philippine News Agency on Monday (Sept. 7), showed that of the total number of repatriated OFWs, 1,924 are considered land-based, 1,843 are sea-based, and 223 are undocumented.

“Land-based are those working as domestic helpers, in factories while sea-based are the seafarers and those working in cruise ships,” said Anne Jane Hallasgo, OWWA-13 labor communications officer.

Hallasgo said that undocumented OFWs are those without records from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and no membership payments at OWWA.

“Land-based and sea-based workers are also classified as active and inactive. Those active regularly update their records and payment at OWWA while those whose membership at OWWA already expired are considered inactive,” she added.

OWWA-13 records showed that a total of 782 active and 1,142 inactive land-based workers and 1,267 active and 576 inactive sea-based workers are now home in Caraga Region.

This city has a total of 921 repatriated OFWs during the period with 147 active and 206 inactive land-based workers, 357 active and 165 inactive sea-based workers, and 46 undocumented OFWs.

Hallasgo said all the returning OFWs were subjected to existing health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) upon their arrival at the port and airport in the region.

The repatriated OFWs were turned over to their respective local government units upon their arrival for quarantine procedures in their areas, she said. (PNA)

