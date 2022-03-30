﻿Nearly 37K Filipinos receive Senate medical aid

A total of 36,997 individuals admitted to various public hospitals in Metro Manila have received medical care and health assistance from the Senate Public Assistance Office (SPAO) in 2021, Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica said on Wednesday.

Villarica said of the total number of beneficiaries, 11,514 were patients of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute; 11,376 from the Philippine Heart Center; 2,103 from the Philippine Children’s Medical Center; 1,831 from the East Avenue Medical Center; and 1,569 from the Lung Center of the Philippines.

“Some of the patients assisted by SPAO are in the late stages of cancer and chronic kidney disease,” she said in a press statement.

Villarica said the Senate also provided medical assistance to 21,755 individuals at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As its public assistance arm, she said the Senate has been strengthening SPAO to continue serving as a conduit between constituents and government agencies.

“The instruction of Senate President Sotto is clear: alleviate the sufferings of our countrymen by providing medical assistance, especially to indigent patients in the most efficient manner,” Villarica added.

Available in 70 public hospitals all over the country, she said that individuals who wish to avail of the Senate’s medical assistance program are issued a guarantee letter through the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto III assured the public that on top of its constitutional mandates, the Senate will continue to provide assistance to the Filipinos in the form of medicines and medical care.

“We have strengthened our public assistance office to cater to the growing needs of our people in terms of medical and social services. We want to be with them in the most difficult time in their life. We are glad that we have helped thousands of patients seeking assistance from our office and the various offices of the senators,” Sotto said.

Source: Philippines News Agency