﻿Nearly 1K poll gun ban violators nabbed: PNP

A total of 973 violators have been nabbed over a month since the gun ban for the May 9 elections took effect, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

Citing its latest data, the police force said the top five regions in terms of the number of arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 290, followed by Calabarzon with 91; Central Visayas with 71, and Western Visayas with 53.

Those nabbed are composed of 945 civilians, 13 security guards, eight police officers, and seven military personnel.

A total of 855 police operations yielded 749 firearms, 4,708 pieces of ammunition, and 336 deadly weapons.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10728, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or deadly weapons are prohibited outside of residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Those who violate may face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification to hold public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification to secure a gun license.

